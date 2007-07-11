Solar Laptop Charger Gives More Than Just Laptops Juice

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

solarlaptopcharger.jpgThough the Solar Laptop Charger & Portable Power Kit is billed as a great way to charge your laptop in a pinch, its honking 300-watt power pack features a standard plug that will have everything from power tools to blenders operating portably. If you can find about six square feet of space, just unfold the solar mat, plug it all in, and you're good to go. Charge time can be a little steep: 11-12 hours for a full charge. With a full charge, a 25-watt laptop should get around 5-6 hours of use.

The entire solar kit carries a hefty $478.95 pricetag. If that's too much for you, it's worth noting that the XPower Powerpack 300 Plus and Sunlinq Portable Solar Panel are available separately, for $119.95 and $359.99, respectively. The XPower Powerpack 300 Plus alone is handy enough, as it doesn't need the panels to charge and can even jump-start cars and fill a tire up with air. [Earthtech] solarlaptopchargerconnections.jpg

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

