Solar Laptop Charger Gives More Than Just Laptops Juice

Though the Solar Laptop Charger & Portable Power Kit is billed as a great way to charge your laptop in a pinch, its honking 300-watt power pack features a standard plug that will have everything from power tools to blenders operating portably. If you can find about six square feet of space, just unfold the solar mat, plug it all in, and you're good to go. Charge time can be a little steep: 11-12 hours for a full charge. With a full charge, a 25-watt laptop should get around 5-6 hours of use.

The entire solar kit carries a hefty $478.95 pricetag. If that's too much for you, it's worth noting that the XPower Powerpack 300 Plus and Sunlinq Portable Solar Panel are available separately, for $119.95 and $359.99, respectively. The XPower Powerpack 300 Plus alone is handy enough, as it doesn't need the panels to charge and can even jump-start cars and fill a tire up with air. [Earthtech]