Solar Frog Light Proves You're a Man of the People

If there's one thing wrong with your lawn, it's that it's just too classy. Since when did you get too good for tacky lawn ornaments? You think you're better than me? Screw you, buddy. You need to prove that you aren't totally pretentious by getting something like this completely horrible yet somehow amazing solar frog light. It's a frog, and it glows! Anyone who installs this thing can't take themselves too seriously. Or they take themselves seriously and have the worst taste in outdoor decorations ever, but I'll give you more credit than that. • [Product Page]