Soft Touch Light Dimmers Turn High Tech Into High Touch

Here's a light switch that was formerly just a concept but has now received UL approval and is actually available: the Essential Wall Dimmer softens the whole light switch experience with its tufted textile sensor. Just tap this little piece of carpet-looking stuff, and the lights turn on, off or dim. The material is an electronic textile made of conductive yarns, neoprene and acrylic that creator International Fashion Machines calls Plush Touch Sensing Technology. This $99 dimmer is available in the 14 colors you see here, but it looks like those different hues are just on the part of the switch that mounts on the wall. We're hoping the actual switch feels more like plush carpet than a Brillo pad. [International Fashion Machines]