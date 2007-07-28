Here's a light switch that was formerly just a concept but has now received UL approval and is actually available: the Essential Wall Dimmer softens the whole light switch experience with its tufted textile sensor. Just tap this little piece of carpet-looking stuff, and the lights turn on, off or dim. The material is an electronic textile made of conductive yarns, neoprene and acrylic that creator International Fashion Machines calls Plush Touch Sensing Technology. This $99 dimmer is available in the 14 colors you see here, but it looks like those different hues are just on the part of the switch that mounts on the wall. We're hoping the actual switch feels more like plush carpet than a Brillo pad. [International Fashion Machines]
Soft Touch Light Dimmers Turn High Tech Into High Touch
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.