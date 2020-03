The Puhlmann Nixie. Or as I like to call it, Dr. Zarkov's Timing Countdown Thingamabob. You install its 12.7 x 6.2- inch brushed-steel frame on your kitchen wall and you will be able to time your roast or wait for Flash Gordon to save the Earth. All thanks to its always fascinating nixie tubes, as you can see in the demo video.

You can order from the old continent for $340. [Puhlmann via Luxury Launches]