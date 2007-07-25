Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sleek O2 Cocoon Plays Music, Transforms into Bedside Clock

html_version_04.jpg Yes, it's no iPhone and it's British, but the O2 Cocoon's has a blue LED screen that shines straight through its retro-70s white clamshell design. It can display time, caller or track information, whilst simultaneously looking awesome. Best of all, it can transform: it comes with a dock that converts it into a bedside alarm clock as you can see in the video after the jump.

The phone will hold 500 songs, and has all the right music controls on the side so you don't have to open the clamshell to skip tracks. The dock, called the Nest, turns the handset into an alarm clock which will wake you up with your favourite MP3 and 'Good Morning' written in sweet, sweet LED glow. Add in the 2 mega-pixel camera and you have a well featured phone. It's out in the UK in August. [T3]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles