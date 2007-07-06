Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sleek FuelVapor Technologies Car "alÃ©" pulls 1.7g Turns and Gets 92mpg

TheCar2.jpgCars with only three wheels are goofy, but we'll make an exception for the "alÃ©" if it can really manage 92 miles per gallon. While you won't be able to take all of your friends on a cruise around the country (without filling up!) in the alÃ©'s dual tandem seating, whoever is inside is in for what sounds like an awesome ride. Zero to 60 in five seconds, tight turns that can build 1.7g of force, and a top speed of 140g are impressive for something so eco-friendly.

The car uses a Honda engine and suspension, and Porsche steering mechanisms. It'll only hold 10 gallons of regular gas, but it'll put all 10 of those to good use. The "alÃ©" boasts an air and gas mixing ratio of 20:1—your average car only mixes at 14.7:1. And it cuts down on CO2 emissions by 30%.fuelvapor-ale-1_48.jpg

The team hopes to be the most fuel efficient production vehicle in the Automotive X-Prize competition, and it looks like they'll have a pretty good shot at the title. Eco-friendliness aside, the "alÃ©" is just an all-around impressive piece of work. Dig those doors. Head tech Brad Zimmerman got to take the "alÃ©" out onto the track:

I drove it hard for 4 solid hours, throwing it into corners, accelerating and braking hard. The car's performance is spectacular. After all that hard driving, we only went through $10 in gas.

fuelvapor-ale_48.jpg

The Car [FuelVapor Technologies via Born Rich]

