The SketchPet is an interesting notebook design from MaginWulf which is small enough to put on a keyring or keep in a pocket. If you like to leave the digital behind every now and then to record ideas and notes on paper, then maybe this is for you. They can include up to 150 pages, and the website shows pictures of diaries as well as notebooks. Of course, if you can fit a day of social life on a page this small, then you need to get out more. [Yanko Design]
SketchPet Mini Notebook
