Sometimes we just want to tell our Roomba what to do, but we can never find that frickin' remote. Well SK Telecom has decided to fix this problem, they are developing a cleaning-robot that is controllable via your cell phone. Not only can you decide where the little bot cleans, but you can also see what it's doing via the built in camera. More pics after the jump. Personally, we'll just live with the few spots that our Roomba misses, rather than having to control the stupid thing with our cell phone. But kudos on the innovation SK. [Aving]
SK Telecom Cleaning Robot Controlled by Mobile
