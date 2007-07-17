Sizemodo: PSP vs. Slimmer PSP

What does 19% slimmer really look like? We compare the old PSP to the new PSP (slimmer) and say that 19% doesn't really make all that big a difference. It's definitely not all that much shorter (0.6mm shorter) and narrower (2.6mm narrower). So how much is 4.4 mm really? It's 0.17 of an inch. Nothing you're really going to notice. [Sizeasy]