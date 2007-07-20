The ultimate geek tattoo could only be a transferable one. It's painless - although beware when peeling off the paper, as you might trap a couple of hairs which for most geeks can be a painful experience. This $7.95 pack from Archie McPhee has missed a trick, though. How about a massive line drawing of Jobs' or Gates' face for your back? Then you can strip off your black software tee-shirt and really show your fellow tech fiends how you've suffered in the name of tech. {McPhee via Popgadget]
Show Your Tough Side With McPhee's Geek Tattoos
