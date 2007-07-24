Short Circuit's Johnny Five On Auction Block Starting at $100,000; Steve Guttenberg Sold Separately

Johnny Five—hero of Short Circuit , Short Circuit 2 , and all the Short Circuit sequels that have been playing only in our hearts since the franchise died in 1988—is indeed alive, and for sale on eBay. The five-foot-tall totally sentient robot is made of aluminum and steel, with "vaccu-formed styrene panels" to conceal his robot sexy parts. Much like WowWee Alive Elvis, the eyes and eyelids are activated with servo-controlled electric motors. A separate exo-skeleton device was built to house his fairly standard looking R/C controllers. All of this is original stuff, so like ridiculously out-of-date.

But it is a piece of history, as the auctioneer says. And it's unique. Although 15 robots were made, most weren't the full deal:

This is the only complete Johnny Five that survived, and is the only one known to exist. It is accompanied with a letter of authenticity from Eric Allard, the robotic special effects supervisor who made this robot for the film.

Go on, I dare you to buy it. [eBay]