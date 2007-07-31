Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Shoe Pouch Makes the Nike+iPod Sports Kit Compatible with Any Sportswear Brand

shoepouch2.pngA $7.99 gizmo that lets you use the Nike+iPod Sports Kit without having to buy swooshed trainers has gone on sale. The Shoe Pouch is a waterproof bag made of neoprene that you place the sensor inside and attach to your shoe via its shoe laces. There's another pic after the jump.

AU: I've seen one or two of these out there already, and neoprene could be a bit too loose for my money. It needs to be firmly held in place to achieve best accuracy (like, say, in the sole of the shoe?) The best ones are a custom plastic housing that fits tightly into the shoelace weaving. -SB

[Shoepouch via MacMinute] shoepouch1.png

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles