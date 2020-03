Lonely MySpace nerds beware: if a hot (or semi-hot/not-at-all hot-but-I-just-want-to-get-laid) babe starts trying to befriend you, chances are that she's actually a dodgy Russian dude called Gustav that's trying to rob you of your life savings. Just ask this gullible poor shmuck Danny*, who only cottoned on to the scam when he/she began trying to pull a Nigerian scam on him.

*probably not real name [SMH]