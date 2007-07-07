Sharp Announces BD-HP20S Blu-ray Player with Quick Start and HDMI 1.3

Finally, someone has figured out it might be a good idea to have a Blu-ray player that starts playing right when you put the disc inside, and that manufacturer happens to be Sharp with its BD-HP20S. The company wasn't specific about how fast that "Qucik Start" capability will be, but did say that you'd see a picture "within seconds." How many seconds, though?

Five would be great, 30 would be lame. It's certainly going to be better than some of the first HD DVD players we tested last year at this time, which took nearly a minute to show first video after inserting the disc.

Specific pricing for the BD-HP20S wasn't announced, but it's been widely assumed that this lowest-end Sharp player will cost less than $500. It'll also be using the latest HDMI 1.3 interface, and of course, will be able to crank out luscious 1080p video at 24 frames per second as well as Dolby TrueHD sound. Expect to see it rolling out this fall.

