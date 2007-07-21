Self-Stirring LEGO Mug

Using the power of magnetism, David Ye created a self-stirring mug out of LEGO, some magnets and a mug. We thought it would be some kind of weak 10-stirs-per-minute contraption, but the video actually shows that it's like a miniature whirlpool in there. We'd rig one up ourselves, but we're afraid we'd add too much power and end up sloshing burning coffee all over our faces. Which isn't all that much different from our current situation. [Instructables]