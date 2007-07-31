Most cellphone charms seem to have no point whatsoever. This Japanese self-destruct button charm, however, does. Perfect for when you're having One Of Those Days, press the button and you will hear a countdown, and a red LED light will flash, followed by a Boom! (insert Steve Jobs joke here if you can be bothered, I can't.) It's actually called the Suicide Bomber, but that's a bit of a misnomer, really—not even one virgin (let alone 72) graced me with their pulchritudinous and, frankly, inexperienced, presence. You can attach the charm to your wall as well as dangle it from your mobile, and it costs just $10. [New Launches]
Self-Destruct Button Mobile Charm Doesn't Do What It Says on the Tin
