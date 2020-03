A couple months ago, we were excited about robotic chickens; now, Sega Toys announced that they're coming out with three new robotic animal types for their highly popular Dream Pet series: a short-haired cat, an owl, and a parrot.

I can't wait 'til they all hit the market so I can finish building my robotic animal farm...

More Super Realistic Robotic Animals From Sega Toys [TokyoMango]