Security Ring Keeps Nosy Co-Workers at Bay

Instead of always having to remember to lock your desktop when you go for a whiz at work, this Security Ring by designer Yang Hai takes care of all of that for you. You put the ring on one of your fingers, and when it gets a certain distance away from the base station (which is connected to your computer), all your programs get locked. We've set up our machines to do the same thing with Bluetooth cellphones, but a ring is much easier to remember. Too bad it's only a design, because we could see ourselves using this for other purposes as well. [Yanko Design]