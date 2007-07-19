Instead of always having to remember to lock your desktop when you go for a whiz at work, this Security Ring by designer Yang Hai takes care of all of that for you. You put the ring on one of your fingers, and when it gets a certain distance away from the base station (which is connected to your computer), all your programs get locked. We've set up our machines to do the same thing with Bluetooth cellphones, but a ring is much easier to remember. Too bad it's only a design, because we could see ourselves using this for other purposes as well. [Yanko Design]
Security Ring Keeps Nosy Co-Workers at Bay
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.