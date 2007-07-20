Second Gen LG Hybrid HD Optical Drives (GGW-H20LI and GGC-H20LI)

The Deal: LG's new Super Multi Blue drives include lightscribe for etching on discs, and HD disc compatibility on both HD DVD and Blu-ray, along with read/write for DVD, CD, and read only for HD-DVD-ROM. The GGW drive is ~$500 and can also do 6x recording on Blu-ray discs, which is about 32 minutes for a 50GB double layer BD-R. DVD+/-RW is at 16x. The non blu-burning GGC is ~$400.

Second-Generation Super Multi Blue Drives: LG offers consumers unparalleled flexibility in next-generation optical disc drives with the introduction of two new dual-format "Super Multi Blue" Blu-ray and HD DVD compatible internal drives. Reflecting manufacturing efficiencies and marketplace realities, LG announced the units will retail at the new price of $499 for the GGW-H20LI and $399 for the GGC-H20LI. Both units feature LightScribe, enabling consumers to easily create direct-to-disc labels right from their drive. The optical drives are compatible with Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD read/write and HD-DVD-ROM (read only), offering consumers the most universal units available.

The GGW-H20LI features a 6x recording speed of Blu-ray Discs, which means that it takes only 16 minutes to burn a full single layer BD-R disc (25GB), compared with 23-24 minutes for 4x recording and 46-47 minutes for 2x recording. LG also doubled its DVD+RW/-RW recording speed to 16x recording. The GGW-H20LI can record up to 50GB of data, equivalent to 4-1/2 hours of high-definition video or 22 hours of standard definition video (on a dual layer 50GB BD-R/BD-RE recordable media).

The GGC-H20LI, featuring Blu-ray disc and HD DVD playback compatibility, makes a great addition to any HD content enthusiast's system. The unit also offers consumers a 16x recording speed of DVD+RW/-RW and 32x recording speed of CD-R/RW.