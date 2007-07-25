Second Brazilian Gamer in a Week Gets it in the Nuts

Following last weekend's RPG kidnapping, the gaming community in Brazil has suffered another shock. 18-year-old has been hospitalized after being struck by lightning while he was gaming. Aguinaldo CÃ©sar Alves, from Jardim Campos ElÃ­seos, 60 miles from Sao Paolo, had one joystick in his hand and another in his mouth when he was hit yesterday afternoon. The proof, as if you needed it, that Mother Nature can be a bitch sometimes, was left in the teen's bedroom wall.It's not the kind of crack your average teenage boy dreams about in his bedroom, is it? Aguinaldo was taken to hospital, but is expected to be out today as his injuries are not thought to be too serious. Up until yesterday's incident, it was thought that lightning preferred iPods to other gadgets. [Globo.com - thanks, Andre]