Screw Fingerprint Scanning, Fingervein Scanning is Where It's At

hitachi_finger_vein.jpg Fingerprint scanners are so last century. The new wave of finger-based recognition uses veins, not fingerprints, to ID people. Hitachi has just announced their new biometric cardless credit payment system that reads the patterns of blood vessels in one's fingers. Apparently, all our veins are unique, like snowflakes or, well, fingerprints, and can be used to easily ID people. Simply slide your finger into the machine and in a second you'll be verified. These things should start popping up in Japanese convenience stores and panty vending machines in the near future, with their migration over here sure to happen soon afterwards. Anything that'll let me pay for stuff without having the few seconds that getting my wallet out takes to ponder my purchase is A-OK with me. [Pink Tentacle]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

