Screaming Fan Has an Anatomically Correct Uvula

screamingfan_comp.jpgScare kids and small animals everywhere with The Screaming Fan, a 3D sculpture of a crazed sports fanatic yelling his fool head off. It hangs out your car window, attached by a "break-resistant window bracket," but you'll have to supply your own screaming sound effects. This $25 rubberized torso can't decide whether it's a replica of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" or the spawn of a leftover mold from an inflatable sex doll factory.

screaming_fourshot.jpgAs you can see, there are four different color schemes from which to choose, but it's too bad individual school colors aren't represented. That probably would've driven the cost way higher than $25.

Please, don't drive around with one of these hanging out of your car unless you're on your way to a sporting event. If you live in Boston, you could end up on Fox News. [The Screaming Fan]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

