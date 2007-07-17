Sava-O Baby Head Whistle Necklace Disturbs for Life

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

baby-head-whistle-necklace.jpgEvery once in a while our RSS reader shows us something so vile that our eyes burn in their sockets...and then we just need to show you. The Sava-O is an innocent whistle trapped in the plastic prison of a scary, devil-spawn baby. When brave users blow into the device, the baby's head pops up and its mouth opens, shrieking/cursing your enemies through the power of your lungs/the genetic modification of Satan's DNA.

The only thing more frightening than the Sava-O may be the designers who created the whistle...or their children after which it was modeled. We'll actually sleep better not knowing, and canceling all former plans to spawn offspring. $6 [Product Page via tfts]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

