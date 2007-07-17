Sava-O Baby Head Whistle Necklace Disturbs for Life

Every once in a while our RSS reader shows us something so vile that our eyes burn in their sockets...and then we just need to show you. The Sava-O is an innocent whistle trapped in the plastic prison of a scary, devil-spawn baby. When brave users blow into the device, the baby's head pops up and its mouth opens, shrieking/cursing your enemies through the power of your lungs/the genetic modification of Satan's DNA.

The only thing more frightening than the Sava-O may be the designers who created the whistle...or their children after which it was modeled. We'll actually sleep better not knowing, and canceling all former plans to spawn offspring. $6 [Product Page via tfts]