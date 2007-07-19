Sanyo, not the first name you think of when you dream of GPS navigators, just came out with the NVM-4070, equipped with a 4-inch, 16:9 touchscreen, a SiRF Star III receiver, traffic, text-to-speech for reading off street names, 1.8 million points of interest, Video/Photo/MP3/WMA playback and an FM transmitter to get the nav and music channeled through your car stereo.It also has Bluetooth for phone functionality, including address book sync and speakerphone. (I assume when a call comes in, it shows callerID and pauses your music, but don't quote me on that.) It has an SD card slot and a lousy 64MB of internal storage. My bet is at $500, it's not a big HDD. There's a $400 version (NVM-4050), which loses auto-rerouting, traffic, photo and video playback and the FM transmitter. [easystreetnav via PRNewswire]
Sanyo Easy Streetnav NVM-4070 GPS Nav Does Media Play in Traffic
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.