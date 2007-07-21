If you're in the market for a cool looking flash drive and the SanDisk Ducati looks a little bit too much mid-life crisis to you, might we suggest their Cruzer Contour. It's a glossy black drive with an extendable/retractable USB connector. Yeah, that means you won't have to keep track of a USB cap anymore. So not only is it convenient, the tapered end and black design make it pretty slick to look at as well. [SanDisk]
SanDisk Cruzer Contour Looks Monolithically Sexy
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.