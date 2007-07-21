SanDisk Cruzer Contour Looks Monolithically Sexy

If you're in the market for a cool looking flash drive and the SanDisk Ducati looks a little bit too much mid-life crisis to you, might we suggest their Cruzer Contour. It's a glossy black drive with an extendable/retractable USB connector. Yeah, that means you won't have to keep track of a USB cap anymore. So not only is it convenient, the tapered end and black design make it pretty slick to look at as well. [SanDisk]