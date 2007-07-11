Samsung's YouTube Phone Invading Europe Later This Month

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

sammytube.jpgKorean handset makers are all about YouTube on your cell phone it seems: Samsung is following up LG's announcement of an upcoming YouTube-optimized phone with their own YouTube wunderkind, the SGH-L760. Difference? Samsung's drops in Europe this month.

Like LG's months-out phone, this 3G slider lets you directly upload and share clips recorded with the 2MP camera to YouTube, uBlog or Buzznet—perfect for making your 15-second mark on the intertubes. Other features include an FM radio, MP3 player, web browser, RSS reader (insert Safari/iPhone comparison here) and a microSD card slot.

Mobile YouTube's definitely a trend at this point, and very possibly on its way to higher-end phone standard featuredom. Those of you with YouTube already in your pocket, what's your take so far? [I4U News]

