Samsung's YouTube Phone Invading Europe Later This Month

Korean handset makers are all about YouTube on your cell phone it seems: Samsung is following up LG's announcement of an upcoming YouTube-optimized phone with their own YouTube wunderkind, the SGH-L760. Difference? Samsung's drops in Europe this month.

Like LG's months-out phone, this 3G slider lets you directly upload and share clips recorded with the 2MP camera to YouTube, uBlog or Buzznet—perfect for making your 15-second mark on the intertubes. Other features include an FM radio, MP3 player, web browser, RSS reader (insert Safari/iPhone comparison here) and a microSD card slot.

Mobile YouTube's definitely a trend at this point, and very possibly on its way to higher-end phone standard featuredom. Those of you with YouTube already in your pocket, what's your take so far? [I4U News]