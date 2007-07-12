Samsung's Slim G600 Slider has a 5MP Camera

Samsung wants you to ditch your digital camera and just use their phones for all your picture-taking needs. At least that's what the upcoming G600 leads one to believe, what with it having a 5-megapixel camera crammed inside. Sure, they have phones with 10-megapixel cameras in them, but they're bulky gimmicks only available in Korea.

The G600 is in a slick package, similar to the other Ultra Edition sliders. Other than the beefed-up phone, it'll have 3G connectivity, USB, Bluetooth 2.0, 2.3-inch TFT QVGA display and a microSD memory card slot. No word on pricing or availability as of yet. [Unwired View]