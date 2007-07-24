Samsung's P520 is Slim, Touchable and Reminds Me of Something

Cell phone chatrooms and blogs have been discussing the merits of Samsung's P-520, alongside a couple of photos. This is largely seen as the Korean company's version of the iPhone (it's EDGE-supporting, after all) but whether its UI will be as revolutionary as Jobs' baby is still unknown. Maybe it's more Prada than jesusPhone - what do you think? Network: Triband GSM with EDGE Size: 88 x 54 x 8.9 mm Weight: 102 grams Display Screen: QVGA touchscreen, 262k colors, around 2.6-inch 3 megapixel camera 50MB internal memory microSD card slot Bluetooth (A2DP capable) WiFi with UMA Document viewer 960mAh battery Up to 180 minutes talk time Up to 220 hours standby time

One other thing: the P520's flip-front jacket thingy had better be leather. Pleather, leather-look or plain old PVC will NOT be an acceptable substitute. [Mobile Review via Slashphone ]