Samsung's just announced their new ultra-compact L83T digital camera, a diminutive 8-megapixel point-and-shoot with a 3x optical zoom. It's also got a nice, big 2.5-inch LCD screen on the back. It's a pretty basic yet decent looking camera that should appeal to those who just want an easy point-and-shoot without a ton of bells and whistles. Look for it in mid-August for $US279. [Samsung]
Samsung's L83T is Slim, Has 8 Megapixels
