Samsung Unveils MM-X5 iPod Dock/CD Player Combo

A little bigger than the Bose SoundDock but mercifully smaller than the iPod Hi-Fi, Samsung's piano black MM-X5 iPod docking station has a little extra trick up its sleeve: a slot-loading CD player. Of course, it might take some time for me to locate my CD collection, but it's still cool. The MM-X5 ought to be nice and noisy for a compact, with 20W shared by the two speakers. There's a USB jack for other MP3 players, including Samsung's ownâ€”there doesn't appear to be any special considerations for the house brand. It's got an FM tuner and an alarm clock built in, too.

SAMSUNG'S NEW MP3 PLAYER DOCKING STATION TRANSFORMS PERSONAL AUDIO ENJOYMENT INTO A ROOM FULL OF SOUND

Versatile Compact Docking Station Features iPod Support, 20 Watt speakers, MP3 CD Playback FM Tuner, and Alarm Clock

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., July 11, 2007 - Samsung Electronics, an award winning innovator in home theatre technology, introduces a solution specifically designed for consumers who want to enjoy their portable digital music library at home without the earphones. The new Samsung MM-X5 MP3 Player Docking Station plays content from MP3 players, including any generation Apple iPod as well as CDs. The built-in USB port allows for instant music file playback directly from a standard USB memory drive for added convenience. From the comforts of the bedroom to the convenience of the living room, Samsung's MM-X5 provides consumers multiple ways to expand their personal digital music experience.

"Samsung's MM-X5 transforms an MP3 player from an on-the-go device to a player that can be just as easily be enjoyed at home," said Reid Sullivan, vice president of Digital Audio & Video Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "The MM-X5 offers a variety of useful features for consumers, including playing from an iPod and other digital audio players to CD and FM radio playback - all within a single compact unit."

The MM-X5 becomes a compact multi-function stereo with convenient features such as the bright, built-in display and an alarm that lets consumers select songs to wake up to - whether from their iPod, CD or FM Radio. With the built-in 20 Watt speakers (10 Watts each), combined with Samsung's Digital Natural Sound engineâ„¢ technology, consumers can immerse themselves in rich, clear audio that fills rooms with ease.

Specifications MM-X5 Features â€¢ DNSe (Digital Natural Sound engine) â€¢ iPod dock â€¢ USB host â€¢ RMS 10 Watt / CH (Built in SPK) â€¢ MP3 CD playback â€¢ Alarm function â€¢ Built in display â€¢ FM tuner MSRP $US199 Availability October 2007 * Specifications are subject to change without notice.