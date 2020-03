The SGH-G800 is the last rumored wondergadget from Samsung, a compact camera with 5-megapixel sensor, 3x optical zoom and Xenon flash, which is better than LED-based ones. If confirmed, the G800 will also have one microSD slot, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 2.0 and a 2.4" 320 x 240 pixel screen. Plus a 3G phone attached too. Shocking. Jump to see the camera on its back.

The G800 should be quite comfy to carry around: it measures 4 x 2 x 0.66 inches. [PhoneArena]