In honor of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Samsung is rolling out the P318+, a special edition of their P310. So what does that mean, other than Samsung is milking their sponsorship for all it's worth? Buyers get the bonus of Olympic Games ringtones, wallpapers, and maybe even video clips. But more importantly, the P310's brushed metal exterior has gotten an 18k gold upgrade. So even if you could never throw a javelin or speedwalk, the gold can be yours—just not in the form that anyone other than thieves will actually care about. We'll get you the ludicrous pricing information as it's released.
Samsung P318+, 18k Gold Edition
