Samsung today announced its new i85 camera too, which includes a personal media player to really make use of its big 3" touchscreen LCD. The camera itself is an 8 megapixel with a 5x optical zoom lens and face recognition technology which automatically focuses on any faces that are in shot. The i85 will retail at $349 and should be appearing at the end of August. [Photography Blog]
Samsung i85 Camera is Personal Media Player Too
