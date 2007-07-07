Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung Hybrid Blu-ray/HD DVD Player Rumor Confirmed

samsung_hybrid.jpgSamsung answered a few of the questions we had about its hybrid Blu-ray/HD DVD player we told you about in early April, which was rumored to be on its way to a July release. Unlike LG's BH100, the only hybrid player now on the market that we noticed wasn't able to fully measure up to the HD DVD spec, the Samsung BDP-UP5000 will support all the interactive features of HD DVD including internet extras and interactive menus.

Samsung reps also said the player will be able to play movies at 1080p, another trick we couldn't get the LG BH100 hybrid to perform in our review.

Pricing for the Samsung BDP-UP5000 is said to be around $544, higher than a conventional single-format Blu-ray player. Damn. Might as well just buy one of each.

The company will first show the player at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung), a consumer electronics tradeshow to be held in Berlin on August 31. Expect it to ship by October or November.

Samsung gives hybrid Blu-Ray/HD DVD launch details [Electronista]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles