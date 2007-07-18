Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Saitek's Cyborg PC Controller Has Precision Snipe Mode

saitekcyborg.jpgAlthough not officially announced at E3, Saitek's latest Cyborg Rumble gamepad for the PC takes the best of the Xbox 360 controller and enhances it with some FPS-friendly features. First off, there's a precision control toggle, which when activated, turns down the sensitivity on the sticks so you can go in for a headshot easier. If this sounds familiar, that's because the Splitfish FragFX controller does the same thing, except for the PS3. And then there's the Xbox 360-like design, which is perfect for all the ports of Xbox 360 games heading to Games for Windows this year.

There's also a Cyborg headset, which has 5.1 surround sound audio (three drivers in each ear) and a mic for jive talking. No pricing on either one, but they should be released later this year. [IGN]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles