Saitek Shows Awesome LCD Displays for Realistic Flight Sim Instrumentation

Thinking of putting together a realistic F/A-18 Hornet or Boeing 747 cockpit for your flight simulation rig? Wait, you might want to check out Saitek's latest dedicated flight simulation peripheral that's looking like the next best thing. The company gave a sneak preview of this trio of convincing-looking screens at E3 this month, and says the unit will be rolling out for sale this fall. Add a driver to your Microsoft Flight Simulator X setup, and then you can have three flight gauges right there in front of you. The company says more flight-sim games will be supported by the time this $99.95 device hits the market. It looks like you could also use it as an auxiliary SideShow display for Windows Vista, showing you your favorite widgets when you're not doing that fantasy flying thing. [IGN]