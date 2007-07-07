Rumour: New Sony DSLR and Matching Full-Frame Lenses

Although Sony has yet to confirm anything, the camera world is full of little whispers that a new camera is about to join its Alpha range of digital SLRs, along with a range of full-frame lenses. There is all sorts of speculation about the model number (so we won't bother going into that) but there is a general consensus about what the new boy will come with...

12.8-megapixels Light sensitivity up to 3,200 ISO Speeds of 10 frames per second in JPEG mode SSS In-camera anti-shake compensation Minolta-patented touch sensor strip

