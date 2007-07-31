Rumour Smashed: Linksys Brand Not Going Anywhere

Contrary to what was reported last week on Uberpulse, Cisco is not fading out the Linksys brand.

The Orange County Register reports (and we confirmed with Cisco) that the Linksys brand is staying put, and will not be phased out in favor of consumer-branded Cisco equipment. This is important because Linksys is such a trusted name in consumer networking, as opposed to Cisco, which is only recognized by people in the business. So for the "near term," the Linksys brand will stay. In the long term, they will "examine their branding strategy going forward." So no promises. [FreedomBlogging]