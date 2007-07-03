Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Room Sized K'NEX Calculator

calculator_small.jpg The best thing that I can remember making with K'NEX was a ferris wheel, and I followed a set of directions. However, a couple of engineering-crazed kids from Olin College have devised a gigantic K'NEX Binary calculator that can add or subtract numbers as high as 15 (That's way more impressive than it sounds).It works by utilising 9 little balls that you drop down from the top, think Plinko on the Price is Right. As they fall certain levers are flipped that in turn move a flag that shows you what number is being entered. The first four balls (remember they're using binary) tell the machine what the first number is, the fifth ball says whether you're adding or subtracting, and the last four indicate the other number.

Here's a very confusing video of the calculator in motion. I will never under-appreciate the free little calculators that my bank sends me ever again.

The K'NEX Computer [Make] The K'NEX Computer [Product Page]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles