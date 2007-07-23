Roller Printer Kind of Rocks, Makes Good Excuse for Age Poll

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

roller_printer2.jpg
Someone just got his hands on his fav 3D program and produced this concept for a modern Roller Paper Printer, which allows you to print at any length if you still have a copy of Broderbund's Print Shop around. You can see how it is supposed to work after the jump but suddenly I don't care: I just realized I can remember Print Shop dot-matrix banners. I feel old now.

roller_printer3.jpg

[Yanko Design]

