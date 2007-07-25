Yesterday we reported that a Rock Band bundle had hit Amazon for a retail price of $199. We were skeptical, as Amazon (and many retailers) can jump the gun on pricing, and EA has just announced that the $199 is nothing but "pure speculation." It does seem, however, that the bundle itself was not put into question, nor was the price actually denied. My guess? We'll see Rock Band at no less than $199. [eurogamer via kotaku]
Rock Band May Not Cost $199
