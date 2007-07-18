The BigDog, from Boston Dynamics, a company specialising in human simulation is just weird. A robotic pack mule that runs on petrol, travels at up to 3.3 mph over all sorts of terrain, and can carry up to 120 lb, BigDog has received $10 million of funding from the Pentagon. Check how it moves in a 2006 video after the jump.
Robotic Pack Mule is More Pantomime Horse than BigDog
