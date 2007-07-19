RoboSquare Has All Robots to Bite Your Non-Shiny, Non-Metal Ass But Bender

Anyone rabidly into robots and heading to Japan needs to check out RoboSquare. Situated on the second floor of the TNC Broadcast Hall in Fukuoka City, RoboSquare is described as a "Test-Drive Center" for our more compact and bijou automaton friends. Although it opened in 2002, the center has just moved into larger premises and upped its 'bot count from 41 to 111. You can even worship at a shrine to Aibo if you want...

[Impress through GoogleTranslate and RoboSquare]