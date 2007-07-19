Anyone rabidly into robots and heading to Japan needs to check out RoboSquare. Situated on the second floor of the TNC Broadcast Hall in Fukuoka City, RoboSquare is described as a "Test-Drive Center" for our more compact and bijou automaton friends. Although it opened in 2002, the center has just moved into larger premises and upped its 'bot count from 41 to 111. You can even worship at a shrine to Aibo if you want...
RoboSquare Has All Robots to Bite Your Non-Shiny, Non-Metal Ass But Bender
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.