RoboFlusher Holds Toilet Flusher Down For 10 Seconds

If you've got one of those lousy toilets that require you to actually hold down the flusher the entire time you have to flush, you have two options. One, get a new flushing mechanism from Ace Hardware that's not a piece of crap. Two, build your own RoboFlusher that holds down the flusher for you, ensuring that you can get in and out with just one press of the button. We'd choose option one ourselves. [Grandideastudio via MAKE]