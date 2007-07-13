Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

RipStick Two-wheel Articulated Skate Board Feels Like Snowboarding

Here's the new RipStik Caster Board. Or like my brother the ER traumatologist likes to call it: "BUSINESS!" For $200 you will be able to carve that asphalt using this skateboard with a central flexible articulation system and just two wheels. All the technical details for the too-cool-for-school boys and girls right after the jump.

According to their web page, it behaves like a snowboard and magically "accelerates and turns without pushing." outdoorAdv_RipStikDiagram.jpg

By the way, the video has no sound because I wanted you to save from the extremely annoying QVC-style voiceover. [RipStik Caster Board]

