Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Rifle Prop for Remote Turns You into Buffalo Wii-ll

rifle-wii.jpg The just released Wii-Blaster, a lock-&-load rifle prop, made me breathe a little faster wanting to play Call of Duty with it - until I remembered my Wii sensor bar was bust and I'd been too lazy to get a replacement. I think it's sexier than the Wii Zapper, but then I've always been a sucker for long-barrelled weapons (or something).

Measuring 18.11 x 5.51 x 1.57 inches and weighing just over 11 oz, it's available for $16.58 and you can fire it both one- and two-handedly. Or you can use it to bang your man or woman over the head when he/she beats you at shooting in Wii Play. [DealExtreme via Coolest Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles