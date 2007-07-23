Rifle Prop for Remote Turns You into Buffalo Wii-ll

The just released Wii-Blaster, a lock-&-load rifle prop, made me breathe a little faster wanting to play Call of Duty with it - until I remembered my Wii sensor bar was bust and I'd been too lazy to get a replacement. I think it's sexier than the Wii Zapper, but then I've always been a sucker for long-barrelled weapons (or something).

Measuring 18.11 x 5.51 x 1.57 inches and weighing just over 11 oz, it's available for $16.58 and you can fire it both one- and two-handedly. Or you can use it to bang your man or woman over the head when he/she beats you at shooting in Wii Play. [DealExtreme via Coolest Gadgets]