Reverse Peephole Viewer is for "Tactical" Perverts

This Reverse Peephole Viewer will let you take a peek into any apartment with a peephole on its door. It was designed for "tactical" uses, like so cops could see if there are dudes with guns hiding in an apartment they're about to bust into, but I'm sure you could come up with some more creative uses for it. The only bad aspect of this ingenious product is the price: $88. Ah well, it's still worth it. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo!]