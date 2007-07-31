This design for a retractable doorknob provides extra security for your door by recessing into the doorframe when you leave the house, thereby preventing thieves from picking your lock (there are none). But if you want to get in, you use (we're assuming) the little slot below the knob to extend the knob out so you can turn and open the door. It's all very futuristic and confusing, but still won't stop FBI agents from kicking down your door. [Yanko Design via Geekologie via Sci Fi]
Retractable Doorknobs Provide Turtle-like Security
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.