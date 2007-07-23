Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Researchers Reach 15Gbps Wireless Transfers

post4%3A22%20georgia.jpg The boffins at the Georgia Institute of Technology are working on a realistic solution for high-speed wireless data transfer. The technology, dubbed multi-gigabit wireless, has reached a blazing 15Gbps at 1m. The vision is in creating Personal Area Networks (PAN), and relies upon utilizing unlicensed, 60GHz RF frequencies. The transfer speeds are only limited by distance; speed falls drastically as distance increases. (At 2m, 10Gbps and at 3m, 5Gbps).

The practical applications come to life in the form of peer-to-peer file sharing. The new standard, to be called 802.15.3C, is also cross compatible with FireWire and USB. The possibilities for such advancement, seems to be endless. Fast wire free data transfer between electronic devices would replace the necessity for close range, wired communications. (E.g. TV to DVD, Laptop to Laptop/Mobile etc, the list goes on).

Speed freaks and the rest of the World, watch this space. [Georgia Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles