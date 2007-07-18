Ren and Stimpy was one of the greatest and most twisted "kid's shows" ever put to air, and it greatly shaped my sense of humor growing up. I owe a lot to John K., the animation genius and general mad scientist behind the show, which is why I totally love his new ad for Comcast Triple Play and their free Nintendo DS promotion. It's got all the marks of a John K. production: crazy, 50's style voice over, gross close-ups, unsettling characters, and a wicked sense of humor. Heck, it's so good it almost makes me want to sign up for an overpriced TV, Internet, and phone package from a company with some of the worst customer service around. Almost. [Comcast Triple Play via Boing Boing]
Ren and Stimpy's John K. Animates a Comcast Ad
